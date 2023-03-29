Andre Drummond Quits Social Media & Changes Phone Number Amid Mental Health Struggles

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Being a professional athlete opens you up to constant criticism, and Andre Drummond appears to have had enough.

The current Chicago Bull has called it quits on social media in the name of his mental health and also changed his phone number after taking to Twitter to make the announcement.

“Deleting all my social apps my Managment will take over, also changing my number .. Time to focus on my mental health . If you too are struggling with your mental health, you are not alone it’s okay to ask for help,” he tweeted.

Drummond has bounced around the league after initially getting drafted by the Detroit Pistons in 2012, where he spent his first eight years. Since leaving the team in 2020, he’s had stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets and now calls Chicago home.

He saw his most success in Detroit, where he was named an NBA All-Star in 2016 and 2018, was the league’s leading rebounder four times and made the All-Rookie second team in 2013. As a Bull, he’s been coming off the bench and averaging six points and six rebounds.

Drummond isn’t the first NBA player to speak about their mental health issues, including DeMar DeRozan, who suffers from depression and admitted that he wouldn’t be truly happy until he retires.

“It’s one of them things that no matter how indestructible we look like we are, we’re all human at the end of the day,” DeRozan said in 2018. “We all got feelings … all of that. Sometimes … it gets the best of you, where times everything in the whole world’s on top of you.”

Most recently, Kevin Love opened up about his depression serving as “a gift and a curse” because when he struggled with his mental health, he used it to fuel his drive to win games.

