Suge Knight To Possibly Chronicle His Life In A TV Series

Published on March 29, 2023

Tyson vs. Bruno at the MGM Grand Garden Arena-Backstage and Ringside

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

TMZ is reporting that incarcerated Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight may have his life’s story put into a TV series. Sources say Suge and his brother are collaborating on a TV project that will go deeper that what the world already has heard about him and it will begin filming this summer.

Suge Knight To Possibly Chronicle His Life In A TV Series  was originally published on kissrichmond.com

