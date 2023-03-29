TMZ is reporting that incarcerated Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight may have his life’s story put into a TV series. Sources say Suge and his brother are collaborating on a TV project that will go deeper that what the world already has heard about him and it will begin filming this summer.
See story here
Suge Knight To Possibly Chronicle His Life In A TV Series was originally published on kissrichmond.com
-
Jonathan Majors Video Evidence, ‘Woman Recanting’ Assault Claim Will Clear Actor Of Charges, Lawyer Says
-
Congrats! Tamar Braxton Is Engaged!
-
Willis Reed, New York Knicks Legend, Dies at 80
-
Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Allegedly Split, Failed Relationships Twitter Reacts
-
Larsa Pippen Says She and Ex-Scottie Had Sex ‘4 Times a Night for 23 Years’
-
Okay, Let’s Talk About THAT Chloe Bailey/Damson Idris Scene In SWARM
-
Eva Marcille Granted Full Custody Of Daughter After Alleged Physical Altercation With Kevin McCall
-
The Russ Parr Morning Show