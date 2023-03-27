Futuristic Researcher Sadiki Barkari will update us on the latest AI Artificial Intelligence Developments. Brother Sadiki will look at Spiritual Technology, ChatGPT, Transhumanism & more. Before we hear from Brother Sadiki, Dr. Tyrene Wight will discuss her book, Booker T Washington and Africa, The Making of a Pan Africanist. LA’s Brother Askia will begin by relating some of the issues our young people are discussing on Social Media.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Futuristic Researcher Sadiki Barkari, Dr. Tyrene Wight & LA’s Brother Askia l The Carl Nelson Show
- Active Shooter At Nashville Elementary School; Gunned Down
- 18-Year-Old Arrested After Deadly Apartment Shooting In Fairfax County
- Wizards Postgame March 26th Loss vs Toronto Raptors
- Jonathan Majors Video Evidence, ‘Woman Recanting’ Assault Claim Will Clear Actor Of Charges, Lawyer Says
Futuristic Researcher Sadiki Barkari, Dr. Tyrene Wight & LA’s Brother Askia l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Jonathan Majors Video Evidence, ‘Woman Recanting’ Assault Claim Will Clear Actor Of Charges, Lawyer Says
-
Congrats! Tamar Braxton Is Engaged!
-
Willis Reed, New York Knicks Legend, Dies at 80
-
Coppin State University Parts Ways With Juan Dixon Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit & Controversy
-
Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Allegedly Split, Failed Relationships Twitter Reacts
-
Larsa Pippen Says She and Ex-Scottie Had Sex ‘4 Times a Night for 23 Years’
-
Okay, Let’s Talk About THAT Chloe Bailey/Damson Idris Scene In SWARM
-
Eva Marcille Granted Full Custody Of Daughter After Alleged Physical Altercation With Kevin McCall