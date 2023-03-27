Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

The Wizards fall short in Sunday’s game against the Raptors! Here are a few of the positives from the Wizards boxscore; Kristaps Porzingis tallied a team-high 26 points with six rebounds, two assists and two steals. He has now scored 20+ points in five-straight games. Washington forward Corey Kispert tallied 19 points and 3 rebounds. Wizards rookie guard Johnny Davis recorded a career-high 15 points with 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal. Wizards forward Deni Avdija netted 15 points plus a team-best 9 rebounds and dished out 7 assists.

Final Score: Wizards 104 – Raptors 114

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

Checkout the highlights from this game here:

After the loss; Coach Unseld and Kristaps Porzingis spoke to the media. Watch the press conference below…

Source: Wizards PR

READ MORE:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Wizards Postgame March 26th Loss vs Toronto Raptors was originally published on woldcnews.com