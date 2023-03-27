An 18-year-old is in custody after a deadly shooting inside a apartment in Fairfax County early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the shooting around 8 am on Viera Lane in Fairfax. A relative who was asleep in the apartment called police after hearing a gunshot in the living room.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The relative found the victim, 20-year-old Javier Gomez, with a gunshot wound to the upper body, and saw the suspect leaving the apartment. Gomez was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead. Investigators discovered that the victim and suspect, 18-year-old Darren Cruz Colindres had been at the apartment together since Friday night.
Colindres was arrested on Saturday around 12:00 pm at a home in the 2700 block of Pleasantdale Road in McLean. He has been charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm to commit a felony. Police are still looking into what caused the shooting. We’ll update as more information becomes available.
READ MORE LOCAL NEWS:
- 18-Year-Old Arrested After Deadly Apartment Shooting In Fairfax County
- Wizards Postgame March 26th Loss vs Toronto Raptors
- The Wizards Sweep The Spurs For 22-23 Season After Friday Night Victory [Wizards Postgame March 24th vs Spurs]
- Everything We Know About The Irvo Otieno Case
- Silver Spring Whole Foods Apologizes To Woman Who Felt Discriminated Against
- Mall In Columbia Implements Weekend Curfew For Children Under 18
- WIZARDS Will Celebrate Their Annual Pride Night On March 28th
- Watch Here: Celebrate Women’s History Month With “She Is…” Virtual Women’s Empowerment Summit
- The Wizards Now On 4 Game Losing Streak [Wizards Postgame March 22nd vs The Pacers]
- Attorney Dwight Pettit, Attorney Roslyn Coates & Journalist Richard Muhammad l The Carl Nelson Show
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
18-Year-Old Arrested After Deadly Apartment Shooting In Fairfax County was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Congrats! Tamar Braxton Is Engaged!
-
Willis Reed, New York Knicks Legend, Dies at 80
-
Coppin State University Parts Ways With Juan Dixon Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit & Controversy
-
Larsa Pippen Says She and Ex-Scottie Had Sex ‘4 Times a Night for 23 Years’
-
Okay, Let’s Talk About THAT Chloe Bailey/Damson Idris Scene In SWARM
-
Eva Marcille Granted Full Custody Of Daughter After Alleged Physical Altercation With Kevin McCall
-
The Russ Parr Morning Show
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023