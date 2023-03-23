WIZARDS Will Celebrate Their Annual Pride Night On March 28th

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

The Washington Wizards will host their annual Pride game presented by Giant on Tuesday, March 28, at 7:00 p.m. when the Boston Celtics come to Capital One Arena.

“We are excited to team up again with Monumental Sports to celebrate Pride Night at the Washington Wizards game on March 28,” said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food and Executive Sponsor of Giant’s Pride Business Resource Group. “Giant Food is committed to diversity and inclusion within our business, and across each of the communities that we are privileged to serve, and we are thrilled to support the diverse voices that make our communities so special.”

The team will recognize and support the LBGTQ+ community throughout the game. LED signage and logos will be displayed in Pride flag themed colors. The Wizards’ 50/50 Raffle will benefit SMYAL (Supporting and Mentoring Youth Advocates and Leaders), a non-profit organization that supports and empowers lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning (LGBTQ) youth in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan region. SMYAL seeks to create opportunities for LGBTQ youth to build self-confidence, develop critical life skills, and engage their peers and community through service and advocacy.

In addition, Giant will present a $10,000 check to SMYAL as part of its community bag program and $5,000 in Giant gift cards for free groceries for a year.

The Gay Men’s Choir of Washington will perform the national anthem and a video on SMYAL will be played. The Wizards Dance Team along with the Wiz Kids and 202 Crew will perform a new routine during halftime to “This is Me” by Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble. The Dance Team will encourage select fans to join them throughout the performance. To celebrate, G-Wiz will wear a rainbow-colored suit.

Prior to the game, the team will hold a Human Rights Campaign panel from 1:00-4:00 p.m. for groups that have purchased tickets. Limited ticket availability remains. The panel will bring together business leaders, content experts, and DEI professionals to talk about LGBTQ+ equality in the workplace and the important role LGBTQ+ people play in the world of athletics. Following the conclusion of the panel, a happy hour from 5:00-7:00 p.m. will take place at Guy Fieri’s DC Kitchen and Bar. Those in attendance will receive Wizards and Giant co-branded swag items.

Fans looking to attend the Wizards’ Pride Night game can purchase tickets at https://fevo.me/wiz-pridenight-23. Tickets purchased through the link will also receive a white Wizards rainbow logo hat while supplies last.

source: Wizards PR

