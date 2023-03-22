March is Women’s History Month and we are celebrating by highlighting the many women who play a major part in stories told in The Bible. Today we are spotlighting Herodias which means “Heroic”.
KEY SCRIPTURE:
Matthew 14:3-12
Mark 6:14-29
Luke 3:19-20
Luke 9:7-9
Join Our Text Club! Text “PraiseDC” to 71007
Herodias was a proud woman who used her daughter to manipulate her husband into doing her will. She acted arrogantly, from beginning to end, in complete disregard for the laws of the land. We reminded through her story that God gives us opportunities to repent and turn back to him.
Women of the Bible: Herodias was originally published on praisedc.com
-
Congrats! Tamar Braxton Is Engaged!
-
Willis Reed, New York Knicks Legend, Dies at 80
-
Coppin State University Parts Ways With Juan Dixon Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit & Controversy
-
Larsa Pippen Says She and Ex-Scottie Had Sex ‘4 Times a Night for 23 Years’
-
Okay, Let’s Talk About THAT Chloe Bailey/Damson Idris Scene In SWARM
-
Eva Marcille Granted Full Custody Of Daughter After Alleged Physical Altercation With Kevin McCall
-
28 Pictures Of Rihanna’s Perfect Boobs (PHOTOS)
-
The Russ Parr Morning Show