March is Women’s History Month and we are celebrating by highlighting the many women who play a major part in stories told in The Bible. Today we are spotlighting Anna which means “Favor” or “Grace”
KEY SCRIPTURE:
Luke 2:22-38
Join Our Text Club! Text “PraiseDC” to 71007
From being married for seven years, as a widow Anna’s life revolved around prayer and fasting in the temple, devoting herself entirely to God. He was her only family, the temple was her home, and prayer was her occupation. From her dedication, Anna was privileged in being one of the first to bear witness to Jesus. If you long to see your Savior and experience his presence in your life, let Anna’s devotion encourage you.
Women of the Bible: Anna was originally published on praisedc.com
-
Chris Rock Says He Never Adopted The African Girl Who Lived With His Family For Years
-
Coppin State University Parts Ways With Juan Dixon Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit & Controversy
-
28 Pictures Of Rihanna’s Perfect Boobs (PHOTOS)
-
Eva Marcille Granted Full Custody Of Daughter After Alleged Physical Altercation With Kevin McCall
-
The Russ Parr Morning Show
-
The Top 18 Red Carpet Looks from the 95th Academy Awards
-
Smokey Robinson Graces Stage With Hip Thrusting Dance, Twitter Hilariously Salutes 83-Year-Old Motown Legend
-
Love And R&B with Ralph Tresvant