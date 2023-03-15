After six seasons as the head basketball coach, Juan Dixon is out at Coppin State University, CBS Sports reports.
Also known for being featured on the “Real Housewives of Potomac,” during Dixon’s final season at the university, a lawsuit was filed against the school which alleges that a former assistant coach on Dixon’s staff sexually assaulted and blackmailed a former player by tricking him into sending nude photos of himself.
Join Our Text Club! Text “Mymajic” to 24042
Over Dixon’s tenure, the Eagles amassed a record of 51-131 overall including a 9-23 record this past season. He was named head coach at Coppin State in 2017. Prior to that, he was the head coach of the University of the District of Columbia’s women’s basketball team for two seasons.
The school is now looking to hire their 8th head basketball coach in men’s program history.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS..
Candiace Deserves An Extra Check For The Colorism Segment At ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Reunion
The Jaw-Dropping Looks From ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Reunion
Coppin State Receives $3.9M Grant For Broadband Internet Pilot Program
Coppin State University Parts Ways With Juan Dixon Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit & Controversy was originally published on 92q.com
-
Chris Rock Says He Never Adopted The African Girl Who Lived With His Family For Years
-
RHOA Peter Thomas Charged For Allegedly Choking Woman At Baltimore Restaurant
-
28 Pictures Of Rihanna’s Perfect Boobs (PHOTOS)
-
Eva Marcille Granted Full Custody Of Daughter After Alleged Physical Altercation With Kevin McCall
-
Drew Sidora and Husband Ralph Pittman Divorce After 9 Years Together
-
Coppin State University Parts Ways With Juan Dixon Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit & Controversy
-
The Russ Parr Morning Show
-
The Top 18 Red Carpet Looks from the 95th Academy Awards