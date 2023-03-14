Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Today is March 14th aka 3/14 which means it’s National Pi Day!

“Pi Day” started out as a day for mathematicians. Pi (or Π) is the constant value that represents the ratio of a circumference of a circle to its diameter, which is just about 3.14 (and a bunch of infinite numbers after that). 3/14 is also the birthday of world-renowned theoretical physicist Albert Einstein.

To help you celebrate here are 3 Black-Owned pizza shops in The DMV for you to try out for Pi Day and throughout the rest of the year.

Join Our Text Club! Text “PraiseDC” to 71007

Ella’s Wood Fired Kitchen

Happy Pi Day! Black-Owned DMV Pizza Shops To Get Your Pizza Pies was originally published on praisedc.com