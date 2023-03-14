Today is March 14th aka 3/14 which means it’s National Pi Day!
“Pi Day” started out as a day for mathematicians. Pi (or Π) is the constant value that represents the ratio of a circumference of a circle to its diameter, which is just about 3.14 (and a bunch of infinite numbers after that). 3/14 is also the birthday of world-renowned theoretical physicist Albert Einstein.
To help you celebrate here are 3 Black-Owned pizza shops in The DMV for you to try out for Pi Day and throughout the rest of the year.
Ella’s Wood Fired Kitchen
610 9th St NW Washington, DC 20004
Stone Hot Pizza
7578 Telegraph Road, B, Alexandria, Virginia 22315
BurnBox Pizza
36 Watkins Park Dr, Upper Marlboro, Maryland 20774
Happy Pi Day! Black-Owned DMV Pizza Shops To Get Your Pizza Pies was originally published on praisedc.com
