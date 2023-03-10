Steph Curry is clearly one of basketball’s greatest-ever players. He’s also a huge fan of hip-hop.
The greatest shooter in the history of the sport revealed the other day what his favorite album of all time was, and it may not be what you think!
While doing an interview on Mistah F.A.B’s The Unc And Fab Show, Curry was asked to single out his all-time favorite album. While he was offered to announce any album – even outside of hip-hop – Curry kept it in the culture by revealing that he was a huge Lupe Fiasco fan, and that his The Cool album is his favorite piece of work to date.
You can check out the clip below!
“It’s Lupe Fiasco The Cool,” Curry said. “A huge Lupe fan. I think that album, I don’t know how many Top 10 lists that album would come up on, but that for me, the time and place too. And he’s an amazing artist.”
While Curry and the Warriors are having a horrendous season while on the road, their overall record is still good enough for another playoff run, and Warriors fans everywhere are hoping they can get back to the NBA Finals.
Are you surprised by Steph’s music preference? Would you put Lupe’s The Cool up there with your all-time faves?
READ MORE:
- Mmm, Tyla! Pop Music With A Touch Of South African Spice [INTERVIEW]
- Steph Curry’s Favorite Album May Not Be What You Think
- Rémy Martin Announces Final Mixtape Campaign Installment Saluting DJ Culture
- The Weeknd Blasts ‘Rolling Stone’ As “Irrelevant”
- Chaka Khan Doesn’t Need To Be On Any List To Validate Her Career: Here’s Why
- Jim Jones, Hitmaka & Stefflon Don “I Am,” Wiz Khalifa “Little Do They Know” & More | Daily Visuals 3.1.23
- Drake, Usher + More Are Coming to 2023 Dreamville Festival
- What Is The ‘Rap Music On Trial’ Bill And Why Is It Important To Hip-Hop?
- Jay-Z Once Told Silkk The Shocker To Keep $100K For Song Feature Payment
- Don’t Ever Sleep On Her: Rico Love Tells The Story Behind The Making Of Beyoncé’s Hit ‘Sweet Dreams’
Steph Curry’s Favorite Album May Not Be What You Think was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
-
RHOA Peter Thomas Charged For Allegedly Choking Woman At Baltimore Restaurant
-
Chris Rock Says He Never Adopted The African Girl Who Lived With His Family For Years
-
28 Pictures Of Rihanna’s Perfect Boobs (PHOTOS)
-
Eva Marcille Granted Full Custody Of Daughter After Alleged Physical Altercation With Kevin McCall
-
Drew Sidora and Husband Ralph Pittman Divorce After 9 Years Together
-
The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards
-
White Student Sues Howard University For Racial Discrimination After He Was Expelled
-
The Russ Parr Morning Show