This weekend, we’ll all be losing an hour of sleep but Maryland lawmakers may be putting an end to that.
Senator Justin Ready proposed a bill to end daylight saving time for good.
Nationwide, it has been an ongoing debate on whether or night we should move past daylight saving time and leave the clocks alone.
The bill had its first committee hearing today.
“I was inspired by a lot of people who say I go to work when it’s just getting light and I get home and it’s dark and if we could just extend our daylight hours, they don’t really go longer of course, but if we could just extend the calendar but I think there’s so many benefits to it,” said Senator Ready in a statement.
Do you think we should get rid of daylight saving time?
READ MORE LOCAL NEWS..
Ravens Fans Reacts To News Of Franchise Tag On Lamar Jackson
Maryland Resident Dies From Severe Turbulence On Business Jet
16-Year-Old Patterson High School Student Dies After Being Found Shot On Baltimore Playground
Maryland Lawmakers Discuss Bill To End Daylight Saving Time was originally published on 92q.com
-
RHOA Peter Thomas Charged For Allegedly Choking Woman At Baltimore Restaurant
-
Chris Rock Says He Never Adopted The African Girl Who Lived With His Family For Years
-
28 Pictures Of Rihanna’s Perfect Boobs (PHOTOS)
-
Eva Marcille Granted Full Custody Of Daughter After Alleged Physical Altercation With Kevin McCall
-
Drew Sidora and Husband Ralph Pittman Divorce After 9 Years Together
-
The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards
-
White Student Sues Howard University For Racial Discrimination After He Was Expelled
-
The Russ Parr Morning Show