It’s Tax Season! Lynnette Khalfani-Cox Talks Tax Tips

Tax season is here, and millions of Americans are stressed out, trying to make sure they get the most optimal refund or having to pay the IRS. There is also the struggle of meeting the deadline of April 18th, which is Tax Day.

Lynnette Khalfani-Cox, a personal finance expert, and author of the New York Times Bestseller “Zero Debt: The Ultimate Guide to Financial Freedom” joined the Russ Parr Morning Show to give listeners Tax tips to prepare them for this year’s tax season.

Russ Parr: What is the most notable thing that people should be aware of when filing their taxes this season?

Khalfani-Cox: Well, the first thing is to not panic and to make sure you file on time. So, a lot of people get stressed out about the due date. It comes every year in mid-April. This year we actually have a slightly longer time. The official tax filing deadline is actually Tuesday, April. 18th. So that gives you, you know, beyond the normal April 15th. Right. But first off, if you know you’re gonna be a last-minute Lucy, and you’re not gonna have your paperwork together or you’re not gonna, you know, get the documents in order in time. Go ahead and file form 4868. That’s the automatic extension.

Basically. Yep. And it gives you an extra six months. So, then you’ll have until mid-October to be able to submit your taxes so.

