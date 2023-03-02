Rickey Smiley Gives ‘The Today Show’ His First Interview Since Losing Son Brandon

Losing anyone that you love can be a debilitating life event, but there’s an extra sympathy we tend to hold for those who lose their children prematurely. Sadly, our very own Rickey Smiley experienced that not too long ago after losing his son, Brandon Smiley, to the vice of drug abuse.

Through his unwavering belief in God and other healthy ways of healing, Rickey has been coping with the death of his 32-year-old child with surprising strength and a determination to push forward. That’s been evident in both his dedication to continuing the Rickey Smiley Morning Show over these past few weeks, in addition to his recent interview with The Today Show.

In his first televised appearance to speak on the topic, Rickey told Today Show host Craig Melvin that Brandon struggled with drug addition for a while. Both Rickey and Brandon’s mother did their best to get him the help he needed, especially with both of them being non-drug users and clueless as to why he turned to narcotics in the first place. “We thought he was getting better,” Rickey explained, further adding, “he had just joined a church, had just been baptized again probably a month before he passed away. He used, and it killed him.” Although the investigation is still open, with a cause of death still up in the air, it’s quite obvious that Rickey knows his child and the struggles that he was going through.

“The God that we serve is just awesome,” Rickey said with all the strength he could muster up without breaking down, continuing with his important message by stating, “He’s given me peace that surpasses all understanding, and if anything makes me cry it’s God’s goodness. To be able to get out of the bed, to be able to do my morning show, to be able to protect the rest of my kids, my grandkids and the rest of my family — I just thank God for His grace and His mercy.”

Watch Rickey Smiley’s full interview on The Today Show below, and continue to keep his family in your prayers. R.I.P. Brandon:

