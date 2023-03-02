Jussie Smollett’s Hate Crime Hoax Explored In Upcoming Documentary

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

The Jussie Smollett hoax is finally getting the documentary treatment.

According to Deadline Fox Nation will revisit Smollett’s hoax attack in a new five-part docuseries titled, Jussie Smollett: Anatomy of a Hoax.

The documentary will be released March 13 and feature exclusive interviews with the brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, who played the attackers in the faked hate crime against Smollett. This marks the first time the Osundairo brothers have spoken publicly about the bizarre plan.

“Anatomy of a Hoax takes a deep dive into a scam that reverberated through the worlds of entertainment, pop culture, and politics,” said John Finley, the streaming platform’s Executive Vice President. “We’re excited for viewers to hear the real stories behind this scandal from the Osundairo brothers for the very first time.”

In January 2019, Smollett alleges that he was attacked in Chicago while on his walk home from buying a Subway sandwich. He said that two men shouted, “this is MAGA country,” before beating him up and putting a noose around his neck.

After the police were contacted, the CPD did a thorough investigation and uncovered that it was all a faked assault and hate crime and that Smollett paid the Osundairo brothers to commit it.

The Empire actor was found guilty of six felony disorderly conduct counts, one for each time he was accused of lying to police. He was ordered to pay $120,106 in restitution and serve 150 days in jail for his crime. However, he was released after just a week, pending his appeal.

Smollett, however has maintained that he’s innocent and told Sway in the Morning last year how he feels about people accusing him of faking the crime.

“If I had done something like this, it would mean that I stuck my fist in the pain of Black Americans in this country for over 400 years,” he said. “We’re not even talking about in Africa because that’s an even deeper, larger conversation. It would mean that I stuck my fist in the fears of the LGBTQ community all over the world. I’m not that motherf–cker. Never have been, don’t need to be, didn’t need to have a … rise in his career. I was on the up-and-up.”

Jussie Smollett’s Hate Crime Hoax Explored In Upcoming Documentary was originally published on cassiuslife.com