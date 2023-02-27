Angela Bassett Wins Big At NAACP Image Awards

Viola Davis, Will Smith, Quinta Brunson and Angela Bassett, who won Entertainer of the Year, were among those honored at the 54th NAACP Image Awards. In addition to winning Entertainer of the Year, Angela Bassett also took home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress for her work in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
