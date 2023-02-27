HomeCelebrity News

Angela Bassett Wins Big At NAACP Image Awards

Angela Bassett Wins Big At NAACP Image Awards

Majic Listen Live Banner
Majic 102.3/92.7
CLOSE
Actress Angela Bassett arrives at the FOX Summer TCA 2019 All-Star Party held at Fox Studios on August 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Viola Davis, Will Smith, Quinta Brunson and Angela Bassett, who won Entertainer of the Year, were among those honored at the 54th NAACP Image Awards. In addition to winning Entertainer of the Year, Angela Bassett also took home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress for her work in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

See story here

Angela Bassett Wins Big At NAACP Image Awards  was originally published on kissrichmond.com

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Close