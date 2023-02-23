HomeCelebrity News

Al B. Sure Says Megan Thee Stallion and Snoop Helped Him Hit A Billion Streams

The 'Nite & Day' Singer Also Credits Snoop For His Most Recent Music Milestone

Al B Sure

Al B. Sure stopped by Houston’s Majic 102.1 to discuss an upcoming book, film project and joining the Billion Music Streams Club. During his talk with Kandi Eastman, the “Nite & Day” singer tipped his hat to Hip-Hop stars like Megan Thee Stallion and Snoop, noting that he’s now part of the Billion Music Streams club thanks to music samples from his catalogue that have made their way on to popular rap records.

