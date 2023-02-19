Mac McClung Wins 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

A lot has happened for Mac McClung in the past couple of weeks. He’s gone from the G-league to a roster spot with the Philadelphia 76ers, signed a shoe deal with Puma, and put on a show in Utah, taking home the 2023 NBA slam dunk champion trophy.

This is no surprise to those who follow high school basketball. Mac McClung has been a YouTube sensation since he was a high school hooper at Gate City High School

McClung got the night started with the first perfect dunk of the night. Standing in a 6’2, McClung had enough athleticism to jump over two people for a combined height of 7’9!

McClung was undrafted and makes history as the first sixers player to ever win the dunk contest. He also makes history playing the fewest NBA games (2), before winning a dunk contest. McClung was the second undrafted player to win the NBA dunk contest and second shortest player to have three perfect (score of 50) dunks in a single contest.

Here’s every dunk from the 2023 slam dunk competition:

