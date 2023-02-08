Proposed Bill Aimed To Make Free Lunch Permanent For Maryland Students

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

This past Tuesday, the American Heart Association met with Maryland lawmakers to support a newly proposed bill that would make free lunch permanent for students statewide.

During the pandemic, all public schools offered free breakfast and lunch. However, federal funding for those meals has ended but the demand has not slowed.

The bill has been formally introduced in the House of Delegates.

“We live in difficult financial times right now for our families and having more and more things to think about like ‘oh does my kind have enough lunch money?’ ‘How are we going to pay our electric bill?’ ‘How are we going to do those other things required for day to day life?’ This takes off one stressor of our Maryland families,” said Laura Hale, Director or Government Relations at the American Heart Association.

