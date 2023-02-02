Lala Anthony Shows Off Her Killer Curves In A Latex Bodysuit

Lala Anthony was spotted out on the scene serving a LEWK in a curve hugging latex bodysuit and took to Instagram to show it off, and we’re loving it!

” Hate to see you go, but I love to watch you leave

The gorgeous television personality took to the social platform to show off her killer curves in an all black latex bodysuit that we love! The sexy ensemble was black throughout and showed off her killer curves. She accessorized the look with matching black, booties, and minimal jewelry, adding pops of color to the look with her green nails and red hair, which she wore in loose curls throughout to show off her flawless face.In the multi-photo IG carousel, the “BMF” actress served full face and body, showing off the look from various angles in each shot. “she captioned the fierce look. Check it out below.

Of course, we aren’t the only ones loving the look on the style goddess as many of the starlet’s 13 million Instagram followers flooded the beauty’s IG comments with their stamps of approval. “You do not play fair. Absolutely stunning” wrote one fan while another wrote, “Perfection! ,” while others simply flooded the beauty’s comment section with a plethora of red heart, fire and heart-eye emojis to express their love for the look.

What do you think about Lala’s latest look? Did she nail it?

