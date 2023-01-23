The GIZ GO-GO Musical Showcasing D.C. Culture & History Tickets On Sale Now

CLOSE
DC! WE’RE NOT IN KANSAS ANYMORE… DC Black Broadway’s “The Giz” is back! This award-winning Go-Go Musical is an adaptation of The Wizard of Oz, showcasing Washington, D.C. culture and history. The stage play celebrates our fashion, dance, music, landmarks and lingo with shows April 28th-30th.
Tickets are on sale now for the following dates;
Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7pm > Click Here For Tickets
Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7pm > Click Here For Tickets
Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 7pm > Click Here For Tickets
