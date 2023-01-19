[VIDEO] Young Thug’s Co-Defendant Allegedly Passed Him Drugs In Court

Courtroom drama took a strange turn in the YSL Trial.

Take a look for yourself and be the judge: In a report by WSBTV reporter Michael Seiden, Young Thug, real name Jeffery Lamar Williams, is accused of making a hand-to-hand drug exchange during his ongoing RICO trial.

WSBTV in Atlanta shared footage of the alleged transfer between Young Thug and Kahlieff Adams, his co-defendant.

Authorities say Thug was sitting next to his attorney when Adams approached Young Thug and shook his hand. That was the moment that Adams allegedly slipped Thug a Perc.

Check out the footage below:

Keith Adams, one of the attorneys representing Young Thug in the trial, says his client had nothing to do with the alleged transaction.

From WBTV:

“His side is the truth. The reality is Mr. Williams had nothing to do with what went on in the courtroom on yesterday. One of the codefendants on his way to the restroom attempted to pass something to Mr. Williams who immediately turned it over to the deputy,” Keith Adams said. When asked if Williams knew it was Percocet being handed to him, Keith Adams said Williams did not know what it was. “He did not know. We don’t know what it is, did not know. It was turned over to a deputy right away,” Keith Adams explained.

