Alex Vaughn Talks Opening For Ari Lennox ‘age/sex/location’ Tour + More [WATCH]

Rising soulful R&B singer, Alex Vaughn is well known within her hometown of PG County, Maryland and throughout the DMV (D.C., Maryland and Virginia) but now she is excited to begin a new journey with superstar Ari Lennox as on of the opening acts of the ‘age/sex/location’ 2023 tour!

Dominique Da Diva had a chance to catch up with Alex Vaughn for some girl talk about this upcoming tour, her new album ‘The Hurtbook’, her job before the fame and her 2022 BET soul cypher with Muni Long, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, and Durand Bernarr! Watch below…

Watch Alex Vaughn’s full interview with Dominique Da Diva below and listen live to The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva Monday-Friday from 3pm-7pm EST.

