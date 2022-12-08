Sadiki Bakari, Sister Shushanna & Tim Hoover l The Carl Nelson Show

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Futuristic Researcher Sadiki Bakari takes over our classroom to provide an update on the latest A.I, Artificial Intelligence. Brother sadiki will discuss upgrading & imprinting consciousness. In addition, Brother Sadiki will explain the Metaverse before the Metaverse, the space beyond 0 & 1, Transhumanism, and more. Before Brother Sadiki, Detroit activist sister Shushanna will report on Freedom Fighter Mutulu Shakur. Sister Shushanna will also talk about the alleged problems at the Charles Wright Museum of African American History. Getting us started author Tim Hoover debuts his book Soul Serenade: King Curtis and his Immortal Saxophone”.

