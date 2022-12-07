Tory Lanez Slapped With Third Additional Charge In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Tory Lanez is no longer on house arrest but now faces an additional charge in the Megan Stallion shooting case.

First reported by The Shade Room on Tuesday, December 6, Tory Lanez was additionally charged with a felony charge of discharging a firearm with gross negligence. The Canadian varmint was previously charged with assault with a semiautomatic handgun and carrying an unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Both charges are in connection to the 2020 shooting in the Hollywood Hills where Lanez allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion.

“A felony count of discharging a firearm with gross negligence was added to the information,” a Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office rep told Complex.

In an amended complaint from the State of California dated Dec. 5 obtained by Complex, it stated that “in the commission and attempted commission of the above offense, [Tory Lanez] personally inflicted great bodily injury upon Megan Thee Stallion.”

The court docs also describe Lanez’s alleged actions claiming they involved “great violence, great bodily harm, threat of great bodily harm, and other acts disclosing a high degree of cruelty, viciousness, and callousness.”

Tory Lanez Has A History of Antagonizing Megan Thee Stallion

Lanez has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, but Megan Thee Stallion has stood firm in her claims. The Houston rapper spoke to Gayle King in an interview for CBS about the incident marking the first time had done so publicly.

Thee Stallion also claimed the pint-sized rapper even offered her to pay her $1 million to keep quiet. Later that same month, the “Say It” crafter was found to be in violation of a protective order in connection with the case.

Lanez also got booted off The Fall Back In Love Comedy & Music Jam tour after sucker-punching August Alsina. Lanez was also found to have violated a restraining order due to his Megan Thee Stallion subtweets.

