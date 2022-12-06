Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission announced Tuesday that Maryland’s casinos brought in $163.4 million in gaming revenue during the month of November.

That is a $3 million increase compared to May of 2021. According to officials, more than $67.7 million of that total contributed to Maryland’s coffers.

Additionally, Maryland’s six casinos generated nearly $50 million for the state’s education trust fund, per the gaming commission.

DON’T MISS THE LATEST NEWS! JOIN OUR TEXT CLUB! TEXT ‘MyMajic’ TO 24042!

MGM National Harbor was the leader of the pack last month, generating $71.6 million Followed by Live! Casino & Hotel with $57.1 million in revenues, and coming in third was Horseshoe Casino with $16.3 million.

Hollywood Casino ($6.8 million), Ocean Downs Casino ($6.6 million) and Rocky Gap Casino ($4.8 million) combined to generate the rest of the gaming revenues last month.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Maryland Casinos Brought In Nearly $164M In Gaming Revenue In November was originally published on 92q.com