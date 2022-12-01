Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Brandy took to Instagram earlier today to give us Black Barbie vibes when she served face in her recent look and her pictures are everything!

Taking to the platform, the songstress was all decked out and glammed up in a Barbie pink wig with spikey bang and blunt ends as she served face for her IG photo shoot. She donned pink eye shadow and blush to match her pink hair and even rocked a soft pink lip to set the entire look off right. She accessorized the slay with dangly diamond earrings and donned a golden mock neck top that fit her like a glove.

“they don’t want me to go pink

@theozriy – thank you so much

#BlackBarbie” the beauty captioned the stunning portrait for her 5.8 million Instagram followers. Check out the gorgeous photo set below.

And we weren’t the only ones loving this look on the legendary singer as many of Brandy’s fans and followers flooded her IG comment section with their words of affirmation for the gorgeous photo set.

” wrote one of the beauty’s followers while another commented, “ “Sooooooo beautiful” wrote one of the beauty’s followers while another commented, “ Black Barbie Brandy” while another wrote, “ WHY YOU SO DOPE ” WHY YOU SO DOPE

She looks incredible! What do you think about Brandy’s pink slay?

Brandy Is A Black Barbie In Latest Instagram Pics was originally published on hellobeautiful.com