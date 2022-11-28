5 Scriptures To Uplift You This Week

It’s the start of a new week! The perfect time to continue or create goals until we reach back to Sunday again. Below are a few scriptures that will hopefully be an added uplift to your week!
2 Corinthians 9:11
You will be enriched in every way so that you can be generous on every occasion, and through us your generosity will result in thanksgiving to god
Isaiah 41:10
So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand
Romans 8:28
And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to His purpose.
Psalm 27:1
The Lord is my light and my salvation—whom shall I fear?
Hebrews 13:8
Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever.
