Wizards Launch Peace Tees Campaign To Help Prevent Gun Violence in D.C.

As the Washington Wizards continue to commemorate the 25th anniversary since the rebranding of the team name, they are also acknowledging the motivation for the team’s name change in 1997. Throughout this season the team continues to bring awareness to gun violence and the organization has launched the Peace Tees campaign. Proceeds from sales of the Peace Tees campaign will be donated to the Alliance of Concerned Men (ACM).

The Wizards teamed up with ACM, an organization dedicated to promoting understanding, peace, and harmony to continue to raise awareness and funds to prevent gun violence in Washington, D.C. ACM’s three key operating principles are (1) that every individual has infinite worth and dignity, (2) that every individual harbors an innate desire to become a positive contributor to society, and (3) that a comprehensive approach of interrelated strategies aimed at community mobilization, suppression, social intervention, opportunities, and education and training will bring about changes in attitudes and values essential to leading humane and productive lives. To learn more about the Alliance of Concerned Men, visit allianceofconcernedmen.org.

The specialty tees are available in adult sizes S through 2XL for $35.00. In addition to profits from the Peace Tees campaign, 25% of revenue from all Bullets apparel sales at the Team Store will benefit ACM, with Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation matching proceeds of up to $10,000.

You can purchase your Peace Tees here: washingtonwizards.com/peacetees. The Wizards will also hold Gun Violence Prevention Night on April 4th when the team host the Milwaukee Bucks. Fans wishing to attend can purchase tickets at https://www.nba.com/wizards/tickets-2.

After the recent loss of rapper Takeoff and so many other unnecessary deaths by gun violence, we as a community need a solution. One of the first steps we can do is get out and vote! Bradley Beal shared his thoughts on the midterm elections and why it’s so important to let your voice be heard at the polls (watch in the video above)

