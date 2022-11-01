Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Heads up! The EZ pass grace period waiver for drivers passing through toll roads will end on Nov. 30.

Back in February, the Maryland Transportation Authority Board approved a nine-month assistance plan offering a civil penalty grace period for video tolls.

The period for unpaid tolls will end at 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 30 meaning if you currently have an unpaid video toll from the state of Maryland, you have until that deadline to pay the toll amount in full and have the civil penalties associated with that outstanding balance waived.

After the grace period ends, customers will remain responsible for all unpaid tolls and civil penalties and referrals will resume.

DON’T MISS THE LATEST NEWS! JOIN OUR TEXT CLUB! TEXT ‘MyMajic’ TO 24042!

As of now, officials are encouraging customers to go online and check their accounts to make sure all video toll payments are paid. Click here to check if you have any unpaid tolls.

READ MORE: Marylanders Have 4 Months Left To Pay Unpaid EZ Pass Tolls Without Late Penalties

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Marylanders Have 30 Days Left To Pay Unpaid EZ Pass Tolls Without Late Penalties was originally published on 92q.com