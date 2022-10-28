Washington Wizards Host DMV Vote Night

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Friday the Washington Wizards play against the Indiana Pacers but this won’t just be a regular game, it’s a Vote Night!

This game is going to be televised on ESPN and to celebrate the night, the team will wear a custom-made “DMV Votes” shooting shirt to encourage all eligible voters in attendance to vote in the 2022 midterm elections taking place on Tuesday, November 8.

Throughout the game, videos from players, coaches, and Wizards personnel on the importance of voting will be played as this is a part of Monumental Sports & Entertainment season-long partnership with the nonpartisan, nonprofit organization HeadCount to help people get registered to vote, making a commitment to honor the leadership of athletes including Wizards All-Star guard Bradley Beal and Mystics’ guard Natasha Cloud who have made voting a focused cause to fight racial and social injustice.

At tonight’s game, Washington Mystics forward Alysha Clark and center Elizabeth Williams will join the HeadCount staff on the Capital One Arena concourse to encourage fans to get out to vote ahead of the November 8, 2022, Election Day. Later in the season, HeadCount will also be at Wizards community events to provide information on voting. This effort continues into 2023, where there are several elections throughout Virginia for the House of Delegates, State Senate and municipality elections in cities and counties of the Wizards’ fanbase including Arlington, Fairfax, Falls Church, Loudoun, Prince William and mayoral elections in Baltimore, MD and Richmond, VA.

All 30 NBA teams will play on November 7th, the day before election day. As part of the initiative, the Wizards will wear a “VOTE” warmup t-shirt that night. As part of the NBA’s ongoing voting initiative to encourage fans to vote and be engaged in the civic process, all teams will have November 8th off.

