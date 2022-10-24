Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

In the coming months, officials are saying the COVID-19 vaccines will begin to cost. Pfizer says that they will charge $110 to $130 for a dose of its COVID-19 vaccine once the U.S. government stops buying the shots. In other news, a robot is being built that will fold your clothes for you fast!

Are you down for a robot doing work around the house?

COVID-19 Vaccines Soon To Cost + Robots That Fold Your Clothes?! was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com