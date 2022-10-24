Ye Dropped By Talent Agency CAA

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

At this point, if there’s anyone that’s still backing Ye (formally known as Kanye West), then we have to question their judgment.

A new report from the Los Angeles Times has revealed that prominent Hollywood agency CAA has officially dropped the embattled rapper as a client, amid increasing calls to boycott him. A person with knowledge of the situation who was not authorized to speak publicly told the LA Times that the agency ended its relationship this month following Ye’s constant anti-semitic ranting in interviews with anyone who is still stupid enough to give him a platform.

Of course, CAA is not alone in dropping Candice Owens’ bestie like hotcakes. Several leading entertainment industry figures including Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel called on all companies that work with the musician to cut ties with him after he tweeted he wanted to go “death con 3″ on Jewish people. So far, Balenciaga, GAP, Adidas, and JPMorgan Chase, among others, have cut ties with the rapper. It is also being reported that Ye’s record deal with longtime label Def Jam may be a wrap as well.

Ye’s outbursts have pretty much been a common occurrence in recent times, from his constant harassing of ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her now-ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson to his unveiling of those “White Lives Matter” shirts during Paris Fashion Week. Normally, folks have been using his bipolar disorder as an excuse for his erratic behavior. However, his anti-semitic comments, like the ones he shared in the now-deleted episode of Drink Champs may very well be the last straw.

I mean, we can only excuse so much.

