MTA Bus Driver Fatally Shot As She Arrived For Work Tuesday Afternoon

Baltimore Police are investigating after an MTA bus driver was gunned down as she arrived to work Tuesday afternoon.

The victim was identified as 40-year-old Elaine Jackson. Police said she was shot multiple times as she arrived for work.

In a statement released to WBAL-TV, MDOT says they are working with authorities. “MDOT MTA Police continue to work alongside Baltimore City police to investigate the incident which occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Given that this is an active, ongoing investigation, we are unable to comment further.”

“It is an unspeakable tragedy and BPD is currently working out leads and we hope to be able to bring this person to justice for the family, for the community and for everyone that works at that facility,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said at an unrelated a news conference Wednesday.

The victim was also a mother of four children ranging in age from 7 to 22.

