October 11th is Officially Bradley Beal Day!

October 11th has officially been named Bradley Beal Day by DC Council! For over a decade, Brad Beal has continuously shown his commitment to the DMV and makes it clear that this is his home. Through the ups and downs the NBA seasons have thrown his way, he has remained focus with his eye on the prize and Washingtonians have always appreciated that!

Before the 2022-2023 season begins, the Washington Wizards held their annual open practice in The District. This is chance for Wizards fans to interact with the team and get an inside look on how this year’s players are looking! This year there was an extra special element added as Beal was recognized on what is now, his day!

During Summer 2022, Bradley Beal resigned with the Wizards and double-downed that his goal to bring a championship to The DMV has not changed!

From his work in the community to his record-breaking skills on the court, we can all agree this is well deserved! Congrats Bradley Beal!!

