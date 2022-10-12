New Urgent Care Opens in Ward 8 To Expand Health Care Access In D.C.

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

D.C. has put $375 million towards improving health care services in wards 7 and 8, and on Monday a new urgent care center, Cedar Hill Urgent Care Facility, opened to expand Health Care Access in these underserved wards housing over 154,000 residents. This new hospital will replace the United Medical Center, which was forced to close after regulators found “dangerous mistakes.”

Cedar Hill Urgent Care Facility was named after Frederick Douglass’ nearby estate and it’s the only urgent care that will serve adults. Did you know that breast, liver, and colon cancers are much higher for wards 7 and 8 residents compared to the rest of D.C.? Also a Georgetown study found that the life expectancy of residents in these wards, who are predominately Black, was 12-15 years lower than in other, predominantly white wards.

This new addition to Ward 8 is just the beginning. The new urgent care center in Ward 7 is expected to open towards the end of 2023. This health care investment will also bring 136 beds to a new hospital on the St. Elizabeths East campus in Ward 8.

