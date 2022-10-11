Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Lala Anthony strikes again. The actress and host served a smooth denim monochrome look to her 13.5 million Instagram followers, and they were just in love with the ensemble as we are.

The Power actress posed casually in front of The Ready Rooftop Bar in a denim, floor-length Alexander Wang dress, a matching single-breasted Alexander Wang coat, and denim heels. She accessorized the ensemble with a diamond necklace, and diamond stud earrings.

The style queen and hair chameleon styled her mane in a low ponytail, with hair cascading down to her thighs. The entire look was a moment, and her comment section agreed. Cardi B wrote, “sickening.” While designer Peter Dundas left his stamp of approval in the form of heart emojis. You know you’re doing something right when you receive a stamp of approval from those fashion heavy-hitters.

Lala and her long-time stylist Maeve Reilly work really well together. Reilly is responsible for most of the actress’ looks, including the bright orange, monochrome Alex Perry ensemble worn during New York Fashion Week.

We Stan for this queen, and her fashion flexes. Between her perfectly styled hair and her sick style aesthetic, Lala is goals from head to toe. What do you think? Are you feeling her looks?

DON’T MISS…

Lala Slays In All Black At Dolce And Gabbana Show In Milan

Lala Anthony Serves Face And Body In A Sheer LaQuan Smith Catsuit

Lala Anthony Is A Literal Doll At The Fendi Show For Milan Fashion Week

5 Times Lala Anthony Gave Us Hair Envy

Lala Serves Style Goals In A Denim Monochrome Alexander Wang Ensemble was originally published on hellobeautiful.com