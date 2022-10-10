Crazy In Love: Blueface & Chrisean Rock To Star In Reality Show   

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

It’s news that pretty much everyone could see coming a mile away. Rapper Blueface and his girlfriend Chrisean Rock are taking their toxic love affair to the television screen.

Chrisean Rock has a background in reality television having appeared on Baddies South and even the reality competition show Ultimate Tag — stunning the Twitterverse with her natural athletic ability. But, according to a new report from MadameNoire, the on-again-off-again lovers are headed to the Zeus Network with a show aptly titled, Crazy In Love.

The streaming network shared the news and a trailer Sunday night (Oct. 9). The caption read:

“NEW SHOW ALERT!!!! It’s A love only they can explain!! Get ready @chriseanrockbabyy and @bluefasebaby are taking us on their crazy journey to LOVE!! Stay tuned #ChriseanAndBluefaceCrazyinLove is COMING SOON TO ZEUS!!!!! Who’s ready?!”

The couple also shared the news on their respective IG pages with Rock writing, “It’s US against the World!! Get ready to see @bluefasebaby and me …”

While Blueface wrote, “‘Till death do us part’ It’s me and you @chriseanrockbabyy …”

There is anticipation around the show given the couple’s social media antics and frequent arrests. Rock was arrested in August for hitting her boyfriend — something she vowed to no longer do, at least not in public.

Earlier this month, Rock allegedly leaked her own sex tape with the Los Angeles rapper after he was reportedly seen cheating on her. She didn’t deny releasing the footage, tweeting, “First that ain’t a tape. [S]econd that was current.”

The news of the show is getting mixed reactions on social media. One Twitter user shared, “It was just a matter of time until Zeus gave Chrisean and Blueface their own reality show. I knew that network’s standards were low, but full on supporting a toxic relationship and domestic violence…?”

One Tweet read, “That Blueface/Chrisean reality show gonna have some high levels of degeneracy.”

While another said it might help others, “#Chrisean & #Blueface have a reality show coming out and some of y’all need to watch it! Maybe it’ll wake somebody tf up!”

While another figured that it was all for “the bag.”

Check out the ‘Crazy In Love’ official teaser below.

The post Crazy In Love: Blueface & Chrisean Rock To Star In Reality Show appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

