Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Looks like Fabolous is officially back on his grizzly as he’s been dropping off more visuals in the past few weeks than he has in the past few years.

This time around the Brooklyn OG comes through with a new video for “Gotta Move On Remix” in which Fab rolls around the city that never sleeps before hitting the club to turn up and pop bottles with Maino and a gang of thick young women. Fab living that fabulous like indeed.

Tyga meanwhile might be the sole survivor of the Kardashian Kurse as he continues to flourish and in his clip to “Booty Dancer” throws on some clown makeup to entertain patrons at an adult carnival. On second thought maybe that Kardashian Kurse is just now kickin’ in.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Rich Homie Quan, Fredo Bang, and more.

FABOLOUS – “GOTTA MOVE ON REMIX”

TYGA – “BOOTY DANCER”

RICH HOMIE QUAN – “KNO NO MORE”

FREDO BANG – “FEARLESS”

G HERBO FT. YOSOHN – “FWM”

D3SZN FT. YG & MOZZY – “RED RAGS”

ENVY – “CHAMPAGNE PROBLEMS”

JACKBOY – “ATM”

PAPERROUTE WOO & SNUPE BANDZ – “STRAIGHT LIKE THAT”

SOSAMANN – “SUPERHERO SOS”

The post Fabolous “Gotta Move On Remix,” Tyga “Booty Dancer” & More | Daily Visuals 10.10.22 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Fabolous “Gotta Move On Remix,” Tyga “Booty Dancer” & More | Daily Visuals 10.10.22 was originally published on hiphopwired.com