Diddy Calls Ma$e A Fake Pastor & Claims He Owes Him $3 Million

Diddy & Ma$e are back fighting!

Ma$e is claiming that Diddy stole money from him and all his artists on Bad Boy. He says that his former boss owes him $3 million but Diddy is clearing his name in a recent interview.

“Just in general, the Ma$e thing. I did one album with Ma$e. One album. How much money do you think I owe this guy,” Diddy shared. “And then he became a fake pastor and went and conned people. And y’all gon’ let him throw dirt on the god’s name. Anybody can come and step up. Bring your receipts. But I’m not playing. I’m back outside and I’m fighting back for us. And I’m also doing some fighting back for me.”

“Ma$e owes me $3 million,” he clapped back. “That’s facts, I got the receipts.”

The Bad Boy went on to say, “And I’m not gon’ go back-and-forth with Ma$e. I’m not going back and forth with nobody. I’m just gonna speak up for myself now.”

“Anybody that thinks I owe them something, show me the receipt and you’ll get paid within 24 hours.

Do you think Diddy owes Ma$e money or did he sign a bad contract?

