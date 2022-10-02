Lala Anthony Serves Face And Body In A Sheer LaQuan Smith Catsuit

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Lala Anthony took to Instagram recently to serve a LEWK in a sexy, sheer catsuit and we’re loving it!

The gorgeous television personality took to the social platform to show off her killer curves in an animal print catsuit that we love! The brown and nude sheer LaQuan Smith ensemble was sheer throughout that showed off her killer curves. She accessorized the look with matching brown heels, an animal printed fur coat and matching brown shades.

As for her hair, she wore her dark brown locs in a slicked-back pony tail with a side swoopped edges that were curled slightly to show off her flawless face.

In the multi-photo IG carousel, the “Power” actress served full face and body, showing off the look from various angles in each shot. “a girl…love you @laquan_smith ” she captioned the fierce look. Check it out here.

Of course, we aren’t the only ones loving the look on the social media influence as many of the starlet’s 13 million Instagram followers flooded the beauty’s IG comments with their stamps of approval. “You do not play fair. Absolutely stunning” wrote one fan while another wrote, “Perfection! ,” while others simply flooded the beauty’s comment section with a plethora of red heart, fire and heart-eye emojis to express their love for the look.

What do you think about Lala’s look? Did she nail it?

