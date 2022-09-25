Legislation To Rename Atlanta Post Office After Civil Rights Pioneer John Lewis Moves Forward

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

The transformative contributions made by the late Rep. John Lewis towards advancing social justice will reverberate for generations to come, and a city that served as the backdrop for pivotal moments along the civil rights activist’s storied journey will honor his legacy in a commemorative way. A bill has been passed by the Senate to rename Atlanta’s central post office after Lewis.

The metropolis was interwoven into Rep. Lewis’ political path. In 1981, he was elected to serve on the Atlanta City Council where he was a big proponent of community conservation and governmental ethics. In 1986 he led a congressional run and was elected to Congress in November of that year. He represented Georgia’s Fifth Congressional District—which was comprised of Atlanta, Cobb, DeKalb, and Clayton counties—until he passed away in 2020.

Introduced by Congresswoman Nikema Williams, the legislation calls for the post office located at 3900 Crown Road SW to be named the John R. Lewis Post Office Building. The bill was co-led by Congressman Buddy Carter and the Senate companion legislation was proposed by Sen. Reverend Raphael Warnock.

The bill will head to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law. News about the post office renaming comes a year after a statue of Rep. Lewis was unveiled in Vine City.

“Congressman Lewis was my friend, mentor, and predecessor and every day in Congress I am building on his legacy,” Williams shared in a statement. “The sacrifices Congressman Lewis made paved the way for me to serve Georgia’s Fifth Congressional District. Renaming the Fifth Congressional District’s main United States Post Office facility after Congressman Lewis ensures that he will continue to serve the people in perpetuity.”

Warnock added it was a privilege to support the legislation.

“John Lewis was a giant in the face of adversity and injustice, putting his life on the line for our freedoms and committing his life to protect the right to vote.”

