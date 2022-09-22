This week (September 22), Universal Pictures released the long awaited trailer for its new film Knock at the Cabin. The apocalyptic horror film slated to be released in cinemas on February 3, 2023 is based on the 2018 best-selling novel by Paul G. Tremblay ‘The Cabin at the End of the World.’

While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.

You can check out the trailer here.

From visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, Knock at the Cabin stars Dave Bautista (Dune, Guardians of the Galaxy franchise), Tony award and Emmy nominee Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, Mindhunter), Ben Aldridge (Fleabag), BAFTA nominee Nikki Amuka-Bird (Persuasion, Old), newcomer Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn (Little Women) and Rupert Grint (Harry Potter franchise).

Knock at the Cabin is a Blinding Edge Pictures production, in association with FilmNation Features and Wishmore Entertainment, a M. Night Shyamalan film. The screenplay is by M. Night Shyamalan and Steve Desmond & Michael Sherman based on Tremblay’s book.

On top of writing and directing the film, Shyamalan also produced alongside Marc Bienstock (‘Split,’ ‘Glass’) and Ashwin Rajan (‘Servant,’ ‘Glass’). ‘Servant’ is the Primetime Emmy nominated Apple series that Shyalaman last produced and directed. Steven Schneider, Christos V. Konstantakopoulos and Ashley Fox served as executive producers.

How are you feeling about the trailer? Hop in the comments and let us know!

Save Your Family Or Save Humanity: Knock At The Cabin Official Trailer Released was originally published on globalgrind.com