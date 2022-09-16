Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Just when you thought you had your Target shopping addiction under control, here comes Kahlana Barfield and Target’s design partnership. The massive retailer partnered with Barfield and Houston White under their latest initiative, Future Collective — a conglomerate of Target-owned apparel and accessories designed by some of the culture’s savviest style mavens.

Kahlana Barfield Brown is Target’s first designer for the Future Collective. Brown is the former InStyle editor and the ultimate fashion girl! Her unique, jazzy looks garner thousands of likes on Instagram, and set trends that transcend through each season. Brown’s Future Collective collection embodies her chic, street style.

From size-inclusive loose-fitting tracksuits to simple t-shirt dresses, Brown’s collection is a hit. “Designing this Future Collective collection really started with the essentials — great denim, bodysuits, blazers, jackets and pants that feel classic but versatile,” she says. “I wanted these pieces to stand the test of time while still having cool details and silhouettes,” remarked Brown.

And don’t worry men, Target has a little something for your fashion journey as well. Their collaboration with North Minneapolis designer Houston White reflects the entrepreneur’s classy, debonair style. This collection features studios looks, jumpsuits, jumpsuits, colorful sweaters, vests, plus more.

Staying true to their Racial Equity Action and Change (REACH) commitment, Target continues to support and partner with Black designers and creatives.

To shop Brown’s collection, click here. To shop White’s collection, click here.

Target Launches Partnerships With Kahlana Barfield-Brown And Houston White was originally published on hellobeautiful.com