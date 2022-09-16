Michelle Obama And Chris Paul Celebrate National Black Voter Day [Watch]

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Former first lady Michelle Obama celebrated National Black Voter Day with a joyful video greeting. The When We All Vote founder was joined by co-chair Chris Paul in celebrating Black voter achievements and encouraging voters to stay the course in the upcoming midterm elections.

Falling the day after Democracy Day, National Black Voter Day recognizes the power and importance of Black voters. As a part of their effort to change the culture of democracy, When We All Vote partnered with BET and the Black dating app BLK to reach and engage potential voters where they are. BLK recently launched an in-app election center designed to shift the culture of voting and politics in the Black community.

“Democracy can often feel out of reach and out of touch, but we know it doesn’t have to be that way,” said Stephanie L. Young, Executive Director of When We All Vote. “Through new and creative partnerships with BET, BLK, HBCUs across the country and more, we are bringing the fight for our democracy and real change in our communities to Black voters in a way that is empowering and engaging. Together, we will change the culture around voting and ensure our communities’ voices are heard in the midterm elections and beyond.”

Full transcript:

Mrs. Obama: Happy National Black Voter Day!

Chris Paul: Today is all about recognizing the power of our voices and the responsibility we have to use them.

Mrs. Obama: It’s great news that more Black Americans were eligible to vote in the last presidential election than ever before.

But, at the same time, eligibility doesn’t mean those ballots will actually be cast – especially when in some places, it’s getting harder and harder to vote.

Chris Paul: We’re seeing the polling places closed down, early voting hours being cut, folks being purged from the voting rolls.

Who would have thought that in 2022, our right to vote would still be under threat?

But here we are. Luckily, we still have the chance to show up – and show that the power still lies in our hands.

Mrs. Obama: This National Black Voter Day, I want you to head over to WhenWeAllVote.org to check your voter registration status and ask three friends to do the same.

Chris Paul: Because when we all work together, we can make our voices heard. So let’s get out there and do this–

Mrs. Obama and Chris Paul: Together.

