Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

The late designer Virgil Abloh exemplified contemporary streetwear through his Off-White fashion line. Unfortunately, he could not see his creative visions to fruition after he passed away from cancer last year.

It was just announced that he’ll be honored for his two-decade career with a special posthumous CFDA award, as Abloh’s life and work continue to be examined and appreciated by his friends, collaborators, and fans.

The Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago stepped in to pay homage to Abloh’s extensive legacy by giving his work the serious attention it deserves. They formulated the exhibit “Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech” that opened at the Brooklyn Museum in July for a six-month run.

This week, the exhibit updates with a new collection of Abloh’s designs in partnership with Off-White. The Off-White c/o “Figures of Speech” capsule includes T-shirts, purses, hoodies, and smoking jackets along with a tabletop clock and a print of one of his drawings, which is also reflected on a tote bag.

The collection debuts on Sept. 15 with an event at the Brooklyn Museum that’s open to the public from 7 – 10 p.m. It will be available via the “Figures of Speech” online store on Sept. 16, and at Off-White stores in New York and Paris.

Off-White’s last sneaker drop was the latest iteration of its partnership with Nike, also in connection to the “Figures of Speech” exhibit. Off-White x Nike’s “Light Green Spark” Air Force One low with metallic swooshes is part of its “Brooklyn” collection. The sneakers were first created specifically for exhibit security guards before they were made available for sale. They are now available on various sites, but the going rate is in the thousands, as per this listing from StockX.

“Figures of Speech” runs at the Brooklyn Museum through January 29, 2023.

New Virgil Abloh Off-White™ c/o “Figures of Speech” Collection Drops At Brooklyn Museum was originally published on cassiuslife.com