Lala Anthony took to Instagram over the weekend to serve a LEWK and we’re loving it!

Over the weekend, the television personality took to the social platform to show off her killer curves in an all-pink Dundas dress that we love! The pink Dundas ensemble featured a cut-out midrift and a thigh high slit that showed off her killer curves.

She accessorized the look with silver strappy sandals and wore minimal jewelry for the elegant look. As for her hair, she wore her dark brown locs in a slicked-back bun with a side swoop bang that was curled slightly to show off her flawless face.

In the multi-photo IG carousel, the “Power” actress served full face and body, showing off the look from various angles in each shot. “pretty in pink ,” she captioned the fierce look. Check it out below.

Lala Anthony Is Pretty In Pink Dundas Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com