Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

The 53rd Annual GMA Dove Awards are right around the corner, and a member of our Radio One family will help host the ceremony.

The Gospel Music Association announced in a press release that platinum-selling gospel artist and Get Up! Mornings host Erica Campbell will serve as a co-host of the show, sharing duties with fellow inspirational entertainer Chris Tomlin. The 13-time Dove Award winner expressed her excitement for the show: “So honored to be a part of Christian and Gospel music‘s biggest night,” she says in the press release. “Let’s bring healing to this broken world, and encourage us all in the process to keep sharing the gospel! I’m so excited to host this year’s Dove Awards alongside Chris Tomlin. This is going to be great!”

Join our text club! Text “LIGHT” to 37890 for Exclusives!

Tomlin, a 27-time Dove winner himself, echoed Campbell’s statement. “What an honor it is to co-host this year’s Dove Awards alongside Erica Campbell. I have been fortunate enough to attend the Doves for many years and each time I am reminded of the power of a song. I have always said songs are like arrows out of a bow…. you never know how far they will go, how far they will reach, and how God is going to use them and I’m so excited to have the opportunity to celebrate not only the incredible artists, but also all the writers, producers, musicians, and teams that work passionately to create something that truly has an eternal impact.”

The 53rd Dove Awards will take place in Nashville on October 18, and will air October 21 on TBN and the TBN app. For a complete list of nominees, visit doveawards.com.

Erica Campbell Announced as Co-Host of 53rd GMA Dove Awards was originally published on thelightnc.com