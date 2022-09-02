Late Hyattsville Mayor Kevin Ward Accused of Stealing $2.2M From KIPP DC Schools

A federal investigation found that the former Mayor Kevin Ward of Hyattsville, Maryland, stole more than $2.2 million from KIPP DC Public Charter Schools while working as technology director for the schools. A civil forfeiture lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Monday accuses Ward of defrauding the school system while he was responsible for buying computers and tablets during the pandemic. Ward died Jan. 25, 2022, after appearing to have died by suicide, according to officials in Hyattsville, the Prince George’s County community for which he was elected mayor a year earlier.
