Herschel Walker Insists On Reminding Us He Thinks An Honorary Sheriff’s Badge Made Him A Real Cop

Herschel Walker is either 1) inconceivably dumb or 2) he knows how inconceivably dumb his constituents are or 3) he enjoys embarrassing himself or 4) he’s too inconceivably dumb to be embarrassed—I don’t know how else to explain this man.

On Tuesday, the man who thinks investing in trees to fight climate change is a con because “we’ve got enough trees” continued his demonstrable lie about working in law enforcement when, in reality, he was only given an honorary certificate that is basically the adult version of the pin with wings that flight attendants used to give children who boarded an airplane.

“While ⁦@ReverendWarnock was calling law enforcement ‘thugs and bullies’ I was proud to serve the blue as an Honorary Agent and Special Deputy Sheriff of Cobb County for many years,” Walker tweeted Wednesday.

So, basically, the guy who refused to debate Sen. Raphael Warnock on a Thursday because it would interrupt Sunday football is out here acting like “for many years” he was Cobb County cop when really he was just the real-life version of Paul Blart: Mall Cop.

And to think, Walker is out here re-embarrassing himself just to make a far-reaching claim that Warnock is anti-police while he’s a card-carrying member of the “back the blue” brigade. (That would also be a fake card, but it’s not like he would know the difference.)

Gee, it would be a shame if opponents of Walker put out an ad about him threatening to shoot it out with cops while physically and verbally threatening his ex-wife.

Oh, wait…

The sad part about all of this is that despite how obviously unqualified the guy who claimed he had a magical mist that could “clean you of COVID” if you spray it in your doorway is, he still currently has a small lead over Warnock in some Georgia polls.

The reason for this is likely the fact that conservatives like their “Black friends” to be as ignorant as they are and he keeps winning them over by effectively speaking unintelligible gibberish like this:

“They’re bringing wokeness in our military…The way we can be a superpower again is by coming together. Because as Pharaoh said, when I wanted to keep my slaves in order, I kept them fighting among each other. But when they came together, something gotta move.” (I’m pretty sure that’s just an honorary Pharoah quote.)

It’s just all so inconceivably dumb.

